ALS Ltd. Director’s Stake Increases Post-AGM

ALS Limited has disclosed a change in Director Malcolm Deane’s interest, reporting the acquisition of 163,082 Performance Rights under the company’s 2024 Long-Term Incentive Plan, valued at approximately $2.3 million. The update follows shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, with Deane now holding a total of 373,449 Performance Rights, alongside existing holdings of Service Rights and ordinary shares.

