ALS Limited Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

ALS ( (AU:ALQ) ) has shared an update.

ALS Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically concerning Malcolm Deane, a director of the company. The notice details the acquisition and disposal of various securities, including performance rights, service rights, and ordinary shares, as part of the company’s Long-Term Incentive (LTI) and Short-Term Incentive (STI) plans. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value and may impact the company’s stock performance and stakeholder confidence.

More about ALS

ALS Limited is a company that operates in the testing, inspection, and certification industry. It provides a range of services including laboratory testing, inspection, certification, and verification services, primarily focusing on industries such as minerals, life sciences, energy, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,312,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.66B

