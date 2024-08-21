Alps Alpine Announces Tender Offer for ALPS LOGISTICS

Alps Alpine Co (JP:6770) has released an update.

Alps Alpine Co. has confirmed that its affiliate, LOGISTEED Ltd., will proceed with the tender offer for shares of ALPS LOGISTICS Co., Ltd. after waiving certain preconditions and obtaining necessary legal clearances. The offer period is set from August 22 to October 4, 2024. The company indicates there are no current changes to the planned posting of extraordinary gains as previously announced.

