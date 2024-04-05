Alpine Immune Sciences Announces New Chief Accounting Officer

An update from Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) is now available.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has appointed U. Martin Fuhs, a seasoned professional with nearly 30 years of financial experience, as its new Chief Accounting Officer, adding to his current role as Vice President, Finance. Fuhs, who has a rich background that includes a tenure with Carnival Corporation and roles at KPMG LLP and T-Mobile US, Inc., takes over from Paul Rickey, while Rickey maintains his position as the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. Fuhs’ appointment comes with the assurance of having no conflicting family ties or material interests that could affect his new position.

