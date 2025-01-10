Alphinat Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointments

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Alphinat ( ($TSE:NPA.H) ) has provided an update.

Alphinat Inc. has announced the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors, including Mark Nasworthy, Brian Deeks, Nicholas A. Bartzis, and Mahtab Abbasigaravand, subject to regulatory approval. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s leadership with diverse expertise in governance, financial management, IT, and strategic growth, thereby positioning Alphinat for structured growth and innovation. Additionally, the board has approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the new auditor, which is expected to enhance the company’s financial governance.

More about Alphinat

Alphinat is a Canadian FINTECH/GOVTECH company specializing in the development of SmartGuide® software, which is widely used by government agencies to serve over 50 million end-users at various government levels. The company leverages artificial intelligence to simplify the deployment of online solutions, integrating them seamlessly with existing systems to enhance digital services in the public sector.

YTD Price Performance: 8.33%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.1M

