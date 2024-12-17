Alphawave IP Reports Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Alphawave IP Group ( (GB:AWE) ).

Alphawave IP Group PLC announced a change in major holdings as July Twelve Capital Limited adjusted its voting rights, now holding 4.9511% of the total voting rights in the company. This adjustment reflects a decrease from a previous position of 5.9795%, which may influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and potentially impact future strategic decisions.

More about Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group PLC operates in the semiconductor industry, specializing in the development of high-speed connectivity solutions for data centers, cloud computing, and networking markets.

YTD Price Performance: -20.03%

Average Trading Volume: 1,912,720

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £768.6M

For an in-depth examination of AWE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.