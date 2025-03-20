AlphaTime Acquisition Corp Appoints New CEO Gan Kim Hai

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. ( (ATMC) ) has issued an announcement.

On March 17, 2025, Dajiang Guo resigned as CEO and director of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp due to personal reasons, with no disagreements with the company. The following day, Gan Kim Hai was appointed as the new CEO and director. Mr. Hai has extensive experience in business development and market expansion, having worked at Risesun Group since 2016, and previously served as IT manager at Ahimsa Vegetarian Group. His appointment is not based on any family ties or arrangements with other company directors.

