Alphamin Resources Achieves Record Tin Production and Sets Ambitious Targets

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Alphamin Resources ( (TSE:AFM) ) has shared an update.

Alphamin Resources Corp. reported record tin production for FY2024, achieving a 38% increase with 17,324 tonnes produced. The company also provided FY2025 guidance for approximately 20,000 tonnes of contained tin production and highlighted successful exploration at Mpama North and South. Financially, the company anticipates an FY2024 EBITDA of US$274 million, representing a 102% rise from FY2023. This performance underscores Alphamin’s strengthened position in the tin mining industry and has positive implications for stakeholders, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

More about Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of tin. The company is listed on the TSXV and JSE AltX and is committed to exploring and developing mineral resources, with a primary focus on tin production, particularly in the Mpama North and South regions.

YTD Price Performance: -7.39%

Average Trading Volume: 433,919

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.36B

For an in-depth examination of AFM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.