Alphamab Oncology’s Promising Trial Results Bolster Prospects

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has presented promising research updates on its innovative drug, JSKN033, at SITC 2024, highlighting its potential in treating advanced HER2-expressing solid tumors. The phase I/II clinical trial showed an 80% disease control rate, with a favorable safety profile among the participants. This advancement underscores Alphamab’s progress in developing cutting-edge cancer therapies, potentially boosting investor confidence in its stock.

For further insights into HK:9966 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.