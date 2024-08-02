Alphamab Oncology Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2024, where the interim financial results for the first half of the year will be reviewed and approved. The meeting will address the company’s performance and any other business matters. This event is significant for shareholders and potential investors as it may influence the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:9966 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.