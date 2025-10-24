Alphamab Oncology Grants Award Shares to Key Personnel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alphamab Oncology ( (HK:9966) ) has provided an update.

Alphamab Oncology has announced the grant of 1,990,176 award shares under its Restricted Share Award Scheme to three eligible participants, including two executive directors and an employee. This move is part of the company’s strategy to reward and incentivize key personnel, aligning with its remuneration policy and long-term growth objectives. The shares will vest in batches over a period of up to ten years, reflecting the company’s commitment to retaining talent and enhancing its competitive positioning in the oncology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9966) stock is a Hold with a HK$13.50 price target.

More about Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cancer therapies. The company is primarily engaged in the research and development of oncology drugs, targeting a global market with a particular emphasis on biologics and antibody-based treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 4,235,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.71B

