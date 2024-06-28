AlphaGen Appoints Paul Sparkes as New CEO

Alpha Esports Tech (TSE:AIC) has released an update.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. has appointed Paul Sparkes, a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in media and finance, as its new CEO following the resignation of former CEO Brian Wilneff. Sparkes’ extensive background includes executive roles at CTV Globemedia and in Canadian politics, and he is poised to drive shareholder value at AlphaGen. The company also plans to settle a debt with Wilneff by issuing shares as part of the leadership transition.

