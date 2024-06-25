Alpha Tau’s Alpha DaRT Shows Promise in Cancer Therapy

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS) has released an update.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has reported promising results from a pooled analysis of clinical trials published in the Cancers journal, showing nearly 100% initial response rates and 89% complete response rates for various hard-to-treat cancers with its Alpha DaRT™ therapy. The long-term data, with up to 51 months of follow-up, indicates no significant toxicities and a two-year local recurrence-free survival rate of 77%, suggesting a potential new pathway for treating these challenging conditions. The company’s ongoing research aims to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of this innovative treatment.

