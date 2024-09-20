Alpha Tau’s Alpha DaRT Gains FDA Study Approval

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS) has released an update.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has announced FDA approval for an Investigational Device Exemption to start a multi-center study on their revolutionary cancer treatment, Alpha DaRT, for immunocompromised patients with recurrent cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC). The study, led by Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute, aims to enroll 28 patients across 8 U.S. institutions, focusing on a patient demographic with limited treatment options and a significantly higher incidence of cSCC. Alpha Tau’s Alpha DaRT therapy, offering highly potent and targeted alpha-radiation to solid tumors, shows promise in addressing the needs of this vulnerable patient group.

