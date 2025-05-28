Alpha Tau Medical to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd ( (DRTS) ) has issued an announcement.

On May 28, 2025, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. announced that its CFO, Raphi Levy, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 5, 2025. This presentation is an opportunity for Alpha Tau to showcase its innovative cancer treatment technology, Alpha DaRT, to a global audience, potentially enhancing its market visibility and attracting investor interest.

The most recent analyst rating on (DRTS) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd stock, see the DRTS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DRTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DRTS is a Underperform.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd is struggling with significant financial challenges, primarily due to a lack of revenue and ongoing cash burn. While technical indicators show a neutral trend, the valuation metrics reflect the company’s unprofitability. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context. Overall, the stock is risky with a low score of 38, suggesting caution for potential investors.

To see Spark’s full report on DRTS stock, click here.

More about Alpha Tau Medical Ltd

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., founded in 2016, is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company specializing in the research, development, and potential commercialization of Alpha DaRT, an innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by professors from Tel Aviv University.

Average Trading Volume: 40,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $260M

For an in-depth examination of DRTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.