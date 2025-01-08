Alpha Modus Holdings Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Alpha Modus Holdings ( (AMOD) ) has provided an update.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. has appointed Thomas Gallagher as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing his extensive sales and leadership experience from previous roles at Zones, DXC, and Capgemini to drive business growth. Gallagher’s appointment includes a comprehensive employment agreement with competitive salary, stock options, and performance-based bonuses, signaling the company’s strategic focus on revenue growth and business acceleration.

More about Alpha Modus Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -6.73%

Average Trading Volume: 35,178

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $36.06M

