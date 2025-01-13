Alpha HPA Limited Updates Director’s Interest Notice

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Alpha HPA Limited ( (AU:A4N) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alpha HPA Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Norman Seckold, reflecting his indirect interest in the company’s securities through the Seckold Family Superannuation Fund and a pre-emptive acquisition right over shares held by Tatranji Pty Ltd. This update highlights the company’s compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements, maintaining transparency in stakeholder interests and governance.

More about Alpha HPA Limited

Alpha HPA Limited operates in the high purity alumina industry, focusing on the production and supply of high purity alumina products, which are essential for various technological applications such as LEDs, lithium-ion batteries, and synthetic sapphire markets.

YTD Price Performance: 2.81%

Average Trading Volume: 1,986,624

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.04B

Find detailed analytics on A4N stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.