Alpha Growth Acquires Jeometri for Market Expansion

Alpha Growth (GB:ALGW) has released an update.

Alpha Growth plc has successfully acquired a majority stake in Jeometri Insurance Managers, enhancing its life insurance-linked wealth and asset management portfolio. The £449,321 cash deal, funded from Alpha’s resources, promises operational streamlining and market growth, spearheaded by Jeometri’s founder, Darren Wadley. With this strategic move, Alpha Growth eyes substantial revenue and profitability improvements, targeting $2 billion in assets under management by 2025.

For further insights into GB:ALGW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.