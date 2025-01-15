Alpha Group Conducts Share Buyback Programme

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Alpha FX ( (GB:ALPH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alpha Group International plc has announced the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with each share purchased at a price of 2,170 pence. This acquisition, conducted through Panmure Liberum Capital Limited, results in a total of 1,235,090 shares held in treasury, aligning with the company’s strategic financial management and potentially impacting shareholder voting rights.

More about Alpha FX

Alpha Group International plc is a leading provider of high-tech financial solutions, serving corporates and institutions across more than 50 countries. The company specializes in FX risk management, global accounts, and mass payments, combining human expertise with advanced technologies to address complex financial challenges.

YTD Price Performance: -6.84%

Average Trading Volume: 108,270

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £917.8M

