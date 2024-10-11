Alpha Group Chairman Ups Stake with Share Purchase

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International PLC has announced that Clive Kahn, their Non-Executive Chairman, has invested in the company by purchasing 25,000 ordinary shares at a price of £20.85 each on the London Stock Exchange. This move reflects a positive signal to the market, showcasing a leadership’s confidence in the firm’s financial health and future prospects. Alpha Group, known for its innovative financial solutions across 50+ countries, continues to emphasize a blend of technology and human expertise to outperform traditional banking services.

