Alpha FX Reports Major Shareholder Adjustment

Alpha Group International PLC notified significant changes in their shareholding structure, marking a decrease in voting rights from 9.6911% to 4.9987% for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. and its discretionary clients. The notification follows a transfer of 420 shares, crossing the threshold on October 8, 2024, and was officially reported on October 10, 2024. This adjustment reflects a notable shift in the company’s investor composition and could indicate strategic movements within the shareholder base.

