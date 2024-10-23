Alpha FX Reports Growth in Client Balances and Income

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International’s quarterly update reveals a steady increase in client balances, reaching £2.2 billion in Q3 2024, with a blended average interest rate at 3.8%. This growth highlights the company’s robust financial solutions for corporates and institutions, contributing significantly to their net treasury income. Despite market fluctuations, Alpha remains focused on delivering agile and client-centric services globally.

