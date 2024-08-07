Alpha FX Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International PLC, a financial solutions provider for corporates and institutions, has recently executed a share buyback as part of its programme initiated on 28 June 2024. The company bought back 10,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2,320 to 2,370 pence per share, with the average price being 2,345 pence, subsequently holding these in treasury. With the completion of this transaction, Alpha’s total number of voting rights stands at 42,470,012, excluding treasury shares.

