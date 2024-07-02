Alpha FX Executes Share Buyback Program

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International plc, a financial solutions provider, has announced the successful buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2,240 pence per share, as part of its previously declared share buyback programme. The shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue to 42,540,012 (excluding treasury shares) and thus, the total voting rights. This move, part of the Group’s ongoing efforts to increase shareholder value, reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining operational agility and a high-performance culture.

