Alpha FMC Announces CEO’s Share Vesting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC has announced the vesting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) for their CEO, Luc Baqué, amounting to 205,882 Ordinary Shares under the company’s Management Incentive Plan. Following this transaction, Baqué and his immediate family have a 1.17% interest in the company’s total voting rights. The total number of voting rights in Alpha FMC now stands at 122,009,736, excluding shares held by the Employee Benefit Trust which do not exercise voting rights or receive dividends.

