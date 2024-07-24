Alpha Exploration Plans $6M Share Offering

Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSE:ALEX) has released an update.

Alpha Exploration Ltd. has announced a brokered private placement offering aimed at raising $6.0 million through the sale of ordinary shares. The proceeds are intended for the exploration and development of the company’s projects in Eritrea, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Set to close around July 30, 2024, the offering is contingent on meeting regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

