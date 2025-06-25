Alnylam’s NeuroFeeL Study: A New Frontier in Biomarker Research

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Study Overview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is conducting an observational study titled ‘NeuroFeeL Study’ to evaluate Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) as a biomarker in asymptomatic carriers of Transthyretin (TTR) variants and patients with hereditary Transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The study aims to assess NfL’s potential in diagnosing, detecting disease onset, monitoring progression, and treatment response, which could significantly impact patient management and outcomes.

Intervention/Treatment: The study does not involve any experimental drug interventions. Instead, it observes participants under their standard of care, focusing on collecting and analyzing blood samples to measure NfL levels.

Study Design: This is a prospective, cohort-based observational study. It includes a cross-sectional part for single NfL measurements and a longitudinal part for ongoing NfL level assessments over time. The study does not involve any masking or allocation as it is purely observational.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 25, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on June 24, 2025, indicating the study’s ongoing status and progress.

Market Implications: This study’s findings could influence Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by potentially enhancing its portfolio with a new diagnostic tool, thereby attracting investor interest. The study also positions Alnylam competitively within the biotech industry, particularly in the niche of rare genetic diseases.

The NeuroFeeL Study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue