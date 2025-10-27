Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Completes Phase 1 Study of ALN-TTRSC04: Market Implications

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals recently completed a Phase 1 study titled A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Single-Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics (PK), and Pharmacodynamics (PD) of Subcutaneously Administered ALN-TTRSC04 in Healthy Subjects. The study aimed to assess the safety and tolerability of ALN-TTRSC04, a potential treatment for Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis, by administering single ascending doses to healthy participants.

The intervention tested was ALN-TTRSC04, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. Its purpose is to evaluate its effects on the body, including safety and how it’s processed by the body.

The study was designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. Triple masking was employed, meaning that participants, care providers, and investigators were unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary goal was to assess treatment effects.

The study began on December 15, 2022, and was completed by October 16, 2025. These dates are significant as they mark the timeline of the study’s progression and completion, providing a framework for data analysis and reporting.

The completion of this study could influence Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance positively, as successful results might boost investor confidence. In the competitive landscape of amyloidosis treatments, this study positions Alnylam to potentially advance in the market.

The study has been completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

