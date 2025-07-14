Almonty Industries Debuts on Nasdaq with $90 Million Public Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Almonty Industries ( (TSE:AII) ) is now available.

Almonty Industries Inc. has announced its listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘ALM’, alongside the pricing of a US$90 million upsized and oversubscribed public offering. The proceeds from this offering will primarily fund the development of Almonty’s Sangdong tungsten oxide facility, reinforcing its position as a key tungsten supplier for the U.S. defense sector.

More about Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc. is a leading global producer of tungsten concentrate. The company is focused on becoming a prominent supplier of tungsten, particularly for the defense needs of the U.S. and its allies.

