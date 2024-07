Almirall (ES:ALM) has released an update.

Almirall S.A. is set to engage with analysts and institutional investors in a live webcast to discuss its first-half 2024 financial results. The event is scheduled for July 22, 2024, at 10:00 am CET and will be accessible on the company’s website. A recording of the discussion will also be available for later viewing on the same site.

