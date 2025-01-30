Almadex Minerals Updates on Western USA Exploration Progress and Future Plans

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Almadex Minerals ( (TSE:DEX) ) has provided an announcement.

Almadex Minerals has provided an update on its exploration results from 2024 and plans for 2025 across its projects in the western USA. In 2024, the company advanced its projects through detailed geological mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys, revealing promising indications of porphyry mineralization in its New Hope, Paradise, and Pilot Mountain prospects. With permits in place, Almadex plans further exploration activities, including additional soil sampling, geophysical surveys, and drilling, positioning the company to potentially enhance its resource base and market standing.

More about Almadex Minerals

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold-silver projects. Its primary market focus includes regions in the western USA, such as Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.

YTD Price Performance: 4.17%

Average Trading Volume: 20,247

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.62M

See more data about DEX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.