Almaden Minerals Presents Annual Financial Report

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) has released an update.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. has released its consolidated financial statements for the years ending December 31 across 2021, 2022, and 2023. Independent auditors confirm the financial statements fairly present the company’s financial position in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The company’s total assets showed significant fluctuation with a notable decrease from 2022 to 2023.

