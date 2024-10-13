Alma Metals Accelerates Stake in Copper Venture

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Alma Metals Ltd has achieved a majority stake in the Briggs Copper Project, Queensland, by satisfying Stage-2 Earn-In requirements, now holding 51% interest with the option to increase to 70% by 2031 through further investment. The project boasts substantial copper resources and recent drilling results highlight significant near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, which may enhance the project’s scope and support an upcoming Scoping Study. Alma’s accelerated progress and commitment to the project underscore its potential as a major copper development.

