Alma Gold Inc. Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement to Support Exploration Initiatives

Alma Gold Inc. announced its intention to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.5 million by issuing 15 million units at $0.10 each. The proceeds will be allocated for general working capital and potential strategic initiatives, with each unit comprising one common share and a half transferable warrant. This move is expected to bolster the company’s financial position and support its exploration activities, potentially enhancing its market standing and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. It operates through its subsidiary, Karita Gold Corp., and is involved in exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, the Dialakoro project permits in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea, and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

