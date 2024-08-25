Allup Silica Advances McLaren Project PFS

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd. has engaged IHC Mining to conduct a Pre-Feasibility Study for their McLaren Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia, aiming to leverage the resource’s potential for ilmenite production amid a strong market with rising prices due to supply shortages. The company’s medium-sized plant is expected to produce up to 400,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate per year. The PFS is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2025, which will precede the Bankable Feasibility design phase.

