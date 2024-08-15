Alltronics Holdings Board to Discuss Interim Dividend

Alltronics Holdings (HK:0833) has released an update.

Alltronics Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 29, 2024, to review its interim financial results and consider declaring an interim dividend. The meeting will take place at the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong. This will be a significant event for shareholders as the company will discuss financial performance and potential shareholder returns.

