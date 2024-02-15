Allstate Announces Catastrophe Losses, New Insurance Rates

Allstate Corporation (ALL) has released an update.

Allstate has announced its estimated catastrophe losses along with the new auto and home insurance rates for January 2024. The details of these financial developments are available on allstateinvestors.com and have been provided as part of their recent press release. This information offers valuable insights for those tracking the company’s performance and the broader insurance market trends.

