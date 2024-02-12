AlloVir Faces Delisting Risk, Considers Reverse Split to Comply

AlloVir (ALVR) has released an update.

AlloVir, Inc. has been notified by Nasdaq that its stock price fell below the $1.00 minimum bid requirement for 30 days, putting it at risk of delisting. The company remains listed and has 180 days to rectify the situation by maintaining a bid price of $1.00 or more for ten consecutive days. AlloVir is exploring options, including a potential reverse stock split, to regain compliance and avoid delisting from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

For further insights into ALVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.