Allogene Therapeutics Announces Executive Departure and Transition

The latest announcement is out from Allogene Therapeutics ( (ALLO) ).

On January 23, 2025, Allogene Therapeutics announced that Timothy Moore would be leaving the company on February 28, 2025, with eligibility for certain severance benefits. The company plans to enter a consulting agreement with Mr. Moore, which could impact their operational strategy and stakeholder relations.

More about Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer treatment.

YTD Price Performance: -12.27%

Average Trading Volume: 2,705,719

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $404.7M

