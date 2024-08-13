Alligator Energy Strikes Uranium in South Australia

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has announced a major uranium discovery at the Big Lake Uranium Project in South Australia, with initial drilling revealing significant mineralization depths and potential for in-situ recovery. The results, which show uranium grades up to 50 times the background levels, are promising and comparable to the economic cut-off at the company’s existing project. Following extensive analysis, Alligator Energy plans further exploration and drilling.

