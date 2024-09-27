Alligator Energy Ltd Announces Upcoming AGM

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd, an ASX-listed company specializing in uranium and energy minerals, announces its upcoming AGM scheduled for 10 am on 22 November 2024 at the Adelaide office, with CEO Greg Hall presenting. Shareholders will be able to view the broadcast online, with registration details forthcoming in the Notice of Meeting. Director nominations are open until 4 October 2024.

