Alligator Energy Advances Samphire Uranium Project

Alligator Energy Ltd has received the draft Retention Lease conditions for its Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia, marking a significant step toward starting a Field Recovery Trial. The company aims to submit its environmental and operational plan early next year, which is essential for commencing on-site construction. With the pilot plant ready, Alligator is poised to advance its project, drawing interest from investors keen on uranium market developments.

