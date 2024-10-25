Allient Enhances Financial Flexibility with Strategic Moves

Allient ( (ALNT) ) has issued an announcement.

Allient Inc. has amended its 2024 Credit Facilities to increase financial flexibility through FY2025, featuring less restrictive covenants and expanded EBITDA provisions. The company also executed a new interest rate swap to hedge $50 million of debt against interest rate fluctuations. These strategic moves are designed to optimize business operations and support Allient’s Simplify to Accelerate NOW strategy, enhancing their ability to manage financial risks and execute strategic initiatives effectively.

