Allied Properties Completes $400 Million Debenture Offering

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully completed a $400 million private placement offering of senior unsecured debentures in Canada. The proceeds from this offering will be used to prepay an existing $400 million unsecured term loan maturing in October 2025. The debentures, rated ‘BBB’ with a negative trend by Morningstar DBRS, were issued in two series and are part of Allied’s strategy to manage its debt obligations effectively.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspaces in Canada’s major cities. The company focuses on providing knowledge-based organizations with sustainable workspaces that promote human wellness, creativity, connectivity, and diversity, aiming to contribute positively to urban culture and society.

YTD Price Performance: -5.68%

Average Trading Volume: 40,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

