Allied Gold Strikes Gold, Boosts Production Outlook

Allied Gold Corporation has reported substantial gold finds at the Tsenge prospect in the Kurmuk Project, forecasting a significant boost to mineral resources and reserves, with expectations of a 5-million-ounce inventory. The discoveries are anticipated to extend the mine’s life and enhance production, with the Tsenge gold prospect being a key factor. Allied Gold also announced promising exploration outcomes at Sadiola, revealing new near-surface oxide gold mineralization, which will contribute to existing operations and future production.

