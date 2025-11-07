Allied Digital Expands Equity Through Employee Stock Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Allied Digital Services Limited ( (IN:ADSL) ) has shared an update.

Allied Digital Services Limited has announced the allotment of 86,325 equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2020, as approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. This move increases the company’s paid-up equity share capital, reflecting its commitment to rewarding and retaining talent, which could positively impact its operational capabilities and market position.

More about Allied Digital Services Limited

Allied Digital Services Limited operates in the technology and digital services industry, providing IT infrastructure management, digital transformation solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company focuses on delivering innovative technology solutions to enhance business operations and security for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 60,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 9.94B INR

