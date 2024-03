Allied Corp (California) (ALID) has shared an update.

As of March 24, 2024, the company has relocated its headquarters to a new address in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, while maintaining its existing telephone contact for seamless communication. This move signifies a strategic step for the company, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and future growth in the financial markets.

