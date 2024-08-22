Alliativ SAS Announces Mandatory Visiativ Buyout

Visiativ SA (FR:ALVIV) has released an update.

Alliativ SAS has announced a mandatory buyout of Visiativ shares not acquired during their public takeover offer at a price of 37 euros per share. The buyout will occur on September 5, 2024, and will target 159,919 Visiativ shares, excluding certain shares covered by a liquidity mechanism. This follows Alliativ’s acquisition of 96.41% of Visiativ’s capital and at least 93.35% of its theoretical voting rights.

