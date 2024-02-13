Alliant Energy Announces Leadership Transition Plans

Alliant Energy (LNT) has released an update.

Terry L. Kouba, the President of Interstate Power and Light Company and Senior VP of Alliant Energy, announced his retirement effective May 1, 2024. Following his departure, Mayuri N. Farlinger will assume the role as the new President of IPL while maintaining her VP roles at Alliant Energy and WPL. Farlinger, who has been with the company since 2018, brings extensive experience from various positions within the company, including finance, audit, and operations, setting the stage for a leadership transition in the energy sector.

