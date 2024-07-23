Alliance Pharma Streamlines Management Team

Alliance Pharma (GB:APH) has released an update.

Alliance Pharma has announced that Jeyan Heper, the Chief Operating Officer, will depart from the company at the end of August 2024. This move comes as part of a strategic decision to eliminate the COO role to streamline management and bring consumer interests closer to the core of the business. CEO Nick Sedgwick expressed gratitude for Heper’s contributions, particularly in providing international consumer healthcare insights, as Alliance Pharma continues to evolve into a leading consumer healthcare company.

For further insights into GB:APH stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.